Paul C. Critean
Age 81, of Paris, OH passed away peacefully Tuesday September 24, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center. Paul is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sally Critean; son, Stephen Critean (Peggie Graybill); daughter, Sandra
(Donald) Fotheringham; two grandchildren, Tara Critean and Matthew Critean. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, George and Hilda (Weichert) Critean; one brother and two
sisters.
Paul retired as a self-employed carpenter after many years and was a very active member of Trinity Lodge #710 F&AM. He enjoyed hunting, camping, restoring Air Stream trailers and vintage cars.
A celebration of Paul's life will be Saturday October 5, 2019 at 11:00 am in Paris Israel Church at 12583 Lisbon St, Paris, OH 44669 with Pastor Alan Lamb officiating. A private family graveside service was conducted in Robertsville Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 29, 2019