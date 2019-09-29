Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Paris Israel Church
12583 Lisbon St
Paris, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL CRITEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL C. CRITEAN


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL C. CRITEAN Obituary
Paul C. Critean

Age 81, of Paris, OH passed away peacefully Tuesday September 24, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center. Paul is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sally Critean; son, Stephen Critean (Peggie Graybill); daughter, Sandra

(Donald) Fotheringham; two grandchildren, Tara Critean and Matthew Critean. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, George and Hilda (Weichert) Critean; one brother and two

sisters.

Paul retired as a self-employed carpenter after many years and was a very active member of Trinity Lodge #710 F&AM. He enjoyed hunting, camping, restoring Air Stream trailers and vintage cars.

A celebration of Paul's life will be Saturday October 5, 2019 at 11:00 am in Paris Israel Church at 12583 Lisbon St, Paris, OH 44669 with Pastor Alan Lamb officiating. A private family graveside service was conducted in Robertsville Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now