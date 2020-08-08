Paul C. Kreiling



"Together Again"



age 83, of Massillon, went home to be with the Lord on August 6, 2020, after declining health. He was born in Wilmot on July 26, 1937, to the late Charles and Esta Kreiling. Paul graduated from Beach City High School in 1955. He went on to own and operate Sportsman's Dream Manufacturing. Paul continued to work for various RV companies in sales. In his recent years, Paul was known as "The Light Man" selling lights commercially. Paul was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and loved to bowl.



Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 55 years, Sylvia Kreiling; and sisters, Margery and Alice. He is survived by his children: Robin Kreiling, Paula (Tracy) Hogue, Christopher (Mary) Kreiling, and Eric Kreiling; grandchildren: Kayla and Kyle Hogue, Brittany (Vince) Maddern and Danielle (Tim) Vincent, Ashley Kreiling, Erica (Jeremy) Machan and Kasey Kreiling; and five great-grandchildren.



Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday also at the funeral home.



Final resting place will be in Paul's hometown of Wilmot at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul's honor to First Christian Church of Massillon.



