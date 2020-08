Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul C. Kreiling



Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home.



Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on (TODAY) Monday, also at the funeral home. Final resting place will be in Paul's hometown of Wilmot at Greenlawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul's honor to First Christian Church of Massillon.



Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home,



330-833-4839



