Paul Carl Markland
age 55, of Hartville, went Home on Wednesday Dec. 25, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio on Nov. 14, 1964. He served in the Navy Reserves, married Judy Erb March 21, 1987, and most of his career was in the ministry. He was an author working on his 14th book. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Ashley (Matthew "Gibby") Gibbons, Samantha (Kiersten) Markland; grandson, Deacon Gibbons, granddaughter, Isla Nolen; brothers, Peter (Connie) Markland, Lorne Markland; parents-in-law, Ellis and Janice Erb; and many other relatives and friends.
Calling hours are Sunday 2-4 p.m. at Hartville Church of the Brethren. Funeral services are in the church Sunday at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clear Blue Global Water Project.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 28, 2019