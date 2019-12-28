The Repository Obituaries
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartville Church of the Brethren
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Hartville Church of the Brethren
Paul Carl Markland


1964 - 2019
Paul Carl Markland Obituary
Paul Carl Markland

age 55, of Hartville, went Home on Wednesday Dec. 25, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio on Nov. 14, 1964. He served in the Navy Reserves, married Judy Erb March 21, 1987, and most of his career was in the ministry. He was an author working on his 14th book. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Ashley (Matthew "Gibby") Gibbons, Samantha (Kiersten) Markland; grandson, Deacon Gibbons, granddaughter, Isla Nolen; brothers, Peter (Connie) Markland, Lorne Markland; parents-in-law, Ellis and Janice Erb; and many other relatives and friends.

Calling hours are Sunday 2-4 p.m. at Hartville Church of the Brethren. Funeral services are in the church Sunday at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clear Blue Global Water Project.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 28, 2019
