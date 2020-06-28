Paul D. Anthony
67 of Canton died Friday, June 26, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Paul was born in Canton on December 29, 1952 to Donald and Lucille Anthony. He attended High School and Columbus University of Art and Design. He retired from A.V.C. Inc. in 2014. Paul was an avid gardener and there was no flower or vegetable he could not grow.
Paul was preceded in death by his nephew Joseph Anthony, father Donald and mother Lucille, and sister-in-law Linda Anthony. He leaves behind to miss him so deeply his brother Joseph Anthony and sister Carmela (Raymond) Gonzalez. Also, his beloved nieces and nephew Tonya, Maria, Mike and Lauren and great nieces, Megan, Olivia, Ava, Lila, Natalia, and Nina and his great nephews, Joe, Trey, Rocco, and Dominik. Also survived by numerous cousins. A special thank you to Jeff, Steve, Gene and Joe, Elizabeth and Jean and Carol for their unwavering love, prayers, and support for Paul. It is with much appreciation that we thank St. Joseph Care Center and Alliance Community Care Center for their care for Paul.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Our lives go on without you
But nothing is the same
We have to hide our heartache
When someone speaks your name
Sad are the hearts that love you
Silent are the tears that fall
Living here without you
Is the hardest part of all
You did so many things for us
Your heart was kind and true
When we needed someone
We could always count on you
The special years will not return
When we are all together
But with love in our hearts
You walk with us forever.
Rossi, 330-492-5830
Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.