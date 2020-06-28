Paul D. Anthony



67 of Canton died Friday, June 26, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Paul was born in Canton on December 29, 1952 to Donald and Lucille Anthony. He attended High School and Columbus University of Art and Design. He retired from A.V.C. Inc. in 2014. Paul was an avid gardener and there was no flower or vegetable he could not grow.



Paul was preceded in death by his nephew Joseph Anthony, father Donald and mother Lucille, and sister-in-law Linda Anthony. He leaves behind to miss him so deeply his brother Joseph Anthony and sister Carmela (Raymond) Gonzalez. Also, his beloved nieces and nephew Tonya, Maria, Mike and Lauren and great nieces, Megan, Olivia, Ava, Lila, Natalia, and Nina and his great nephews, Joe, Trey, Rocco, and Dominik. Also survived by numerous cousins. A special thank you to Jeff, Steve, Gene and Joe, Elizabeth and Jean and Carol for their unwavering love, prayers, and support for Paul. It is with much appreciation that we thank St. Joseph Care Center and Alliance Community Care Center for their care for Paul.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Our lives go on without you



But nothing is the same



We have to hide our heartache



When someone speaks your name



Sad are the hearts that love you



Silent are the tears that fall



Living here without you



Is the hardest part of all



You did so many things for us



Your heart was kind and true



When we needed someone



We could always count on you



The special years will not return



When we are all together



But with love in our hearts



You walk with us forever.



Rossi, 330-492-5830



