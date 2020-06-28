Paul D. Anthony
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul D. Anthony

67 of Canton died Friday, June 26, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Paul was born in Canton on December 29, 1952 to Donald and Lucille Anthony. He attended High School and Columbus University of Art and Design. He retired from A.V.C. Inc. in 2014. Paul was an avid gardener and there was no flower or vegetable he could not grow.

Paul was preceded in death by his nephew Joseph Anthony, father Donald and mother Lucille, and sister-in-law Linda Anthony. He leaves behind to miss him so deeply his brother Joseph Anthony and sister Carmela (Raymond) Gonzalez. Also, his beloved nieces and nephew Tonya, Maria, Mike and Lauren and great nieces, Megan, Olivia, Ava, Lila, Natalia, and Nina and his great nephews, Joe, Trey, Rocco, and Dominik. Also survived by numerous cousins. A special thank you to Jeff, Steve, Gene and Joe, Elizabeth and Jean and Carol for their unwavering love, prayers, and support for Paul. It is with much appreciation that we thank St. Joseph Care Center and Alliance Community Care Center for their care for Paul.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Our lives go on without you

But nothing is the same

We have to hide our heartache

When someone speaks your name

Sad are the hearts that love you

Silent are the tears that fall

Living here without you

Is the hardest part of all

You did so many things for us

Your heart was kind and true

When we needed someone

We could always count on you

The special years will not return

When we are all together

But with love in our hearts

You walk with us forever.

Rossi, 330-492-5830

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 28, 2020

My deepest sympathy goes out to you
Carmella and family. Ill always remember Paul. My heart aches for your loss. Im honored to have had the opportunity to have had Pauls guidance in my life and Ill treasure those times forever. Much love, Larry DeAngelis
Larry DeAngelis
Friend
June 28, 2020
Paul, you will be missed greatly. Your creativity and special heart be missed. Love you Paul. Diana aka: (Tink) ♡♡
Diana L. Martin
Friend
June 28, 2020
Though nothing can bring back the hour of splendor in the grass, glory in the flower. We will grieve not, rather find strength in what remains behind. - William Wordsworth
May God bless Paul Anthony.
Tom Bressi
Family
June 28, 2020
I have so many wonderful memories of Paul at Camelot and my deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones! May you rest in peace Paul.
Diane Steinbach
Friend
June 27, 2020
my deepest condolences to Pauls family. Paul was a special person and opened my eyes to so many beautiful things. I am so sorry, gone too soon. Carol Babeli
Carol Babeli
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved