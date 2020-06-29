Paul D. Anthony
67, passed peacefully on Friday June 26, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease . Paul was born in Canton, Ohio on December 29, 1952 in Canton, Ohio to Donald and Lucille Anthony. He attended Timken High School and Columbus University of Art and Design. He was vice- president and retired from A.V.C. Inc. in 2014. Paul was an avid gardener, there wasn't a flower or vegetable he could not grow.
Paul was preceded in death by his nephew Joseph Anthony, sister-in-law Linda Anthony, father Donald and mother Lucille. He leaves behind to miss him so deeply his brother Joseph Anthony and sister Carmela (Ray) Gonzalez; his beloved nieces and nephew Tonya, Maria, Lauren and Mike. He is also survived by his great nieces Megan, Olivia, Ava, Lila, Natalia and Nina, great nephews Joe, Trey, Rocco and Dominik. A special thank you to Jeff, Steve, Gene, Joe, Vicki, Elizabeth, Jean and Carol for their unwavering love, prayers and support for Paul. It is with much appreciation that we thank St. Joseph Care Center and the Alliance Community Care Center for Paul's care.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Our lives go on without you
But nothing is the same
We have to hide our heartache
When someone speaks your name
Sad are the hearts that love you
Silent are the tears that fall
Living here without you
Is the hardest part of all
You did so many things for us
Your heart was kind and true
And when we needed someone
We could always count on you
The special years will not return
When we are all together
But with love in our hearts
You walk with us forever
Rossi, 330-492-5830
Published in The Repository on Jun. 29, 2020.