Paul D. Anthony



67, passed peacefully on Friday June 26, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease . Paul was born in Canton, Ohio on December 29, 1952 in Canton, Ohio to Donald and Lucille Anthony. He attended Timken High School and Columbus University of Art and Design. He was vice- president and retired from A.V.C. Inc. in 2014. Paul was an avid gardener, there wasn't a flower or vegetable he could not grow.



Paul was preceded in death by his nephew Joseph Anthony, sister-in-law Linda Anthony, father Donald and mother Lucille. He leaves behind to miss him so deeply his brother Joseph Anthony and sister Carmela (Ray) Gonzalez; his beloved nieces and nephew Tonya, Maria, Lauren and Mike. He is also survived by his great nieces Megan, Olivia, Ava, Lila, Natalia and Nina, great nephews Joe, Trey, Rocco and Dominik. A special thank you to Jeff, Steve, Gene, Joe, Vicki, Elizabeth, Jean and Carol for their unwavering love, prayers and support for Paul. It is with much appreciation that we thank St. Joseph Care Center and the Alliance Community Care Center for Paul's care.



There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.







Our lives go on without you



But nothing is the same



We have to hide our heartache



When someone speaks your name







Sad are the hearts that love you



Silent are the tears that fall



Living here without you



Is the hardest part of all







You did so many things for us



Your heart was kind and true



And when we needed someone



We could always count on you







The special years will not return



When we are all together



But with love in our hearts



You walk with us forever



Rossi, 330-492-5830



