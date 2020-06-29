Paul D. Anthony
Paul D. Anthony

67, passed peacefully on Friday June 26, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease . Paul was born in Canton, Ohio on December 29, 1952 in Canton, Ohio to Donald and Lucille Anthony. He attended Timken High School and Columbus University of Art and Design. He was vice- president and retired from A.V.C. Inc. in 2014. Paul was an avid gardener, there wasn't a flower or vegetable he could not grow.

Paul was preceded in death by his nephew Joseph Anthony, sister-in-law Linda Anthony, father Donald and mother Lucille. He leaves behind to miss him so deeply his brother Joseph Anthony and sister Carmela (Ray) Gonzalez; his beloved nieces and nephew Tonya, Maria, Lauren and Mike. He is also survived by his great nieces Megan, Olivia, Ava, Lila, Natalia and Nina, great nephews Joe, Trey, Rocco and Dominik. A special thank you to Jeff, Steve, Gene, Joe, Vicki, Elizabeth, Jean and Carol for their unwavering love, prayers and support for Paul. It is with much appreciation that we thank St. Joseph Care Center and the Alliance Community Care Center for Paul's care.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.



Our lives go on without you

But nothing is the same

We have to hide our heartache

When someone speaks your name



Sad are the hearts that love you

Silent are the tears that fall

Living here without you

Is the hardest part of all



You did so many things for us

Your heart was kind and true

And when we needed someone

We could always count on you



The special years will not return

When we are all together

But with love in our hearts

You walk with us forever

Rossi, 330-492-5830

Published in The Repository on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
