Paul D. Cooper
1936 - 2020
Paul D. Cooper

age 83, of Jackson Twp., passed away on Sept. 1, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Mich., on Sept. 28, 1936 to the late Fred and Ruth (Calender) Cooper. He married Dolores Bednar on Oct. 5, 1957 and they shared almost 60 years together until her passing in 2017.

A Celebration of his life will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in North Canton at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and from 9:30-10 a.m. on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church – Haiti School Mission – 7707 Market Avenue N., North Canton, Ohio 44721. For full obituary go to www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
SEP
5
Service
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
