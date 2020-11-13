1/1
Paul David Sommers
1943 - 2020
Paul David Sommers

77, of Minerva, Ohio, passed peacefully to his eternal home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, surrounded by his family after a time of declining health. He was born on May 11, 1943, to the late Henry and Clara (Slabaugh) Sommers in Uniontown, Ohio. Paul was a faithful member of Christian Fellowship Church, Minerva Ohio, giving countless hours as a janitor, trustee, and elder. He enjoyed fine woodworking, being employed by Hartville Kitchen for many years. He was a kind man of few words, loved for his compassion, meekness and integrity.

In addition to his wife Keturah, of 56 years, he will be missed by his children, Brenda (Mark) Miller, Homeworth, Ohio, David (Yvonne) Sommers, Oswego, Kan., Ruth Ann (Jonny) Shenk, Utica, Ohio, James (Kristy) Sommers, Sarasota, Fla., Dorcas (Joel) Gingerich, Minerva, Ohio, Leah (Vernon Jr) Miller; and 20 grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Catherine Unruh Troyer and Mary Ellen Coblentz; three sisters-in-law, Judy Sommers Overholt, Mabel Sommers and Betty Sommers. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three grandchildren; two angel babies; brothers, John, Andrew, Willis, Walter, Wallace, Ben, a stillborn brother and sisters, Irma and Lydia. Special thanks to Dr. Degenhard, Dr. Rajan, Dr. Pallino, and Aultman Hospice of Alliance, Ohio.

Calling hours to be held Friday 1-3, 5-7 p.m. at Christian Fellowship, 9457 Rochester Rd. Minerva, OH. Funeral services to be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the same location. Burial to be in the church cemetery. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home

330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Christian Fellowship
NOV
13
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Christian Fellowship
NOV
14
Service
10:00 AM
Christian Fellowship
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 12, 2020
Our love to you, family of Uncle Paul. It is a time for remembering. I remember him as a kind , soft spoken man . Our thoughts and prayers during this time. Gary&Karen Boeckner. Children of Catherine
Gary Boeckner
Family
November 12, 2020
Please accept our condolences in the loss of your loved one.
I remember when you & your friends came to our home & sang
Christmas carols after I had a heart attack.
Rest In Peace.
Jack Marteney & Debbie
