Paul David Sommers
77, of Minerva, Ohio, passed peacefully to his eternal home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, surrounded by his family after a time of declining health. He was born on May 11, 1943, to the late Henry and Clara (Slabaugh) Sommers in Uniontown, Ohio. Paul was a faithful member of Christian Fellowship Church, Minerva Ohio, giving countless hours as a janitor, trustee, and elder. He enjoyed fine woodworking, being employed by Hartville Kitchen for many years. He was a kind man of few words, loved for his compassion, meekness and integrity.
In addition to his wife Keturah, of 56 years, he will be missed by his children, Brenda (Mark) Miller, Homeworth, Ohio, David (Yvonne) Sommers, Oswego, Kan., Ruth Ann (Jonny) Shenk, Utica, Ohio, James (Kristy) Sommers, Sarasota, Fla., Dorcas (Joel) Gingerich, Minerva, Ohio, Leah (Vernon Jr) Miller; and 20 grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Catherine Unruh Troyer and Mary Ellen Coblentz; three sisters-in-law, Judy Sommers Overholt, Mabel Sommers and Betty Sommers. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three grandchildren; two angel babies; brothers, John, Andrew, Willis, Walter, Wallace, Ben, a stillborn brother and sisters, Irma and Lydia. Special thanks to Dr. Degenhard, Dr. Rajan, Dr. Pallino, and Aultman Hospice of Alliance, Ohio.
Calling hours to be held Friday 1-3, 5-7 p.m. at Christian Fellowship, 9457 Rochester Rd. Minerva, OH. Funeral services to be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the same location. Burial to be in the church cemetery. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
