Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Sanctuary Church of God
6535 Maplebrook St. N.E.
East Canton, OH
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM
PAUL DEAN THOMPSON


1934 - 2020
PAUL DEAN THOMPSON Obituary
Paul Dean Thompson

85, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. He was born September 28, 1934 in Barnesville, Ohio to the late James and Lola Thompson. Paul was a member of The Sanctuary Church of God. He enjoyed, bowling, camping, fishing and listening to Bluegrass music. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith; three sons: Mike, Eddie and Frankie and seven siblings.

Paul is survived by his children: Dave (Teresa) Thompson, Judy Grantz, James Robinson (Cindy), Paul Thompson, Margaret (Dave) Smith, Ron Thompson (Heather) and Kayla Thompson; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at The Sanctuary Church of God, 6535 Maplebrook St. N.E., East Canton, Ohio 44730 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with services to follow at 6 p.m., with Rev. Steve Stewart officiating. In honoring Paul's wishes he will be cremated after the services. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . Please visit: wwww.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 19, 2020
