Paul Dean Thompson
85, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. He was born September 28, 1934 in Barnesville, Ohio to the late James and Lola Thompson. Paul was a member of The Sanctuary Church of God. He enjoyed, bowling, camping, fishing and listening to Bluegrass music. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith; three sons: Mike, Eddie and Frankie and seven siblings.
Paul is survived by his children: Dave (Teresa) Thompson, Judy Grantz, James Robinson (Cindy), Paul Thompson, Margaret (Dave) Smith, Ron Thompson (Heather) and Kayla Thompson; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at The Sanctuary Church of God, 6535 Maplebrook St. N.E., East Canton, Ohio 44730 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with services to follow at 6 p.m., with Rev. Steve Stewart officiating. In honoring Paul's wishes he will be cremated after the services. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . Please visit: wwww.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020