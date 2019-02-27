|
Paul E. Butler, Sr. 1957-2019
Age 61, of Canton, Ohio went home to the Lord on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born in Canton on July 25, 1957 to James and Beverly Butler. He attended McKinley Senior High School, worked many years for Lighthouse Pools and most recently for Graco Industries. Paul will forever be remembered as a loving and kind father and grandfather. He loved music, racecars and gave of himself to everyone around him.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Butler; sister, Denise Stewart; brothers, Frank Poling and Bobby Butler. Paul is survived by his children, Paul (Tammy) Butler, Talina (Robert) Mayberry, Casey (Cassie) Butler, and Corey Butler; nine grandchildren; mother, Beverly; siblings, James Butler, Jr. and Jodi Bebout; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, friends and family may call one hour prior to the service, 11:00-12:00 p.m, with the Celebration of Life beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Arlington Avenue Church of God (142 Arlington Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2019