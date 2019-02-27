Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arlington Avenue Church of God
142 Arlington Avenue NW
Canton, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Arlington Avenue Church of God
142 Arlington Avenue NW
Canton, OH
PAUL E. BUTLER Sr.


Paul E. Butler, Sr. 1957-2019

Age 61, of Canton, Ohio went home to the Lord on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born in Canton on July 25, 1957 to James and Beverly Butler. He attended McKinley Senior High School, worked many years for Lighthouse Pools and most recently for Graco Industries. Paul will forever be remembered as a loving and kind father and grandfather. He loved music, racecars and gave of himself to everyone around him.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Butler; sister, Denise Stewart; brothers, Frank Poling and Bobby Butler. Paul is survived by his children, Paul (Tammy) Butler, Talina (Robert) Mayberry, Casey (Cassie) Butler, and Corey Butler; nine grandchildren; mother, Beverly; siblings, James Butler, Jr. and Jodi Bebout; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, friends and family may call one hour prior to the service, 11:00-12:00 p.m, with the Celebration of Life beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Arlington Avenue Church of God (142 Arlington Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2019
