Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Eaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul E. Eaver


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul E. Eaver Obituary
Paul E. Eaver

Age 66 of Uniontown, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1953 to Robert and Doris (Myers) Eaver. Paul was a proud dairy farmer, animal lover, and an avid Browns fan. His love for horses was unique among the dairy community and his knowledge and passion for riding was passed along to his daughter Jacquelyn. They spent many weekends trailering the horses to competitions all around Northeast Ohio. He somehow found time for his responsibilities to the farm and his commitment as a horse show parent. Paul lived and worked on his farm until retirement, and was never far from one his beloved dogs.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Doris. Paul is survived by his daughter, Jacquelyn Eaver; father, Robert Eaver; sister, Bonnie (Luke) Price; brother, Dale (Teri) Eaver; sister, Bobbi (Keith) Foringer; and several nieces and nephews.

There are no public calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now