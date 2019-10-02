|
|
Paul E. Eaver
Age 66 of Uniontown, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1953 to Robert and Doris (Myers) Eaver. Paul was a proud dairy farmer, animal lover, and an avid Browns fan. His love for horses was unique among the dairy community and his knowledge and passion for riding was passed along to his daughter Jacquelyn. They spent many weekends trailering the horses to competitions all around Northeast Ohio. He somehow found time for his responsibilities to the farm and his commitment as a horse show parent. Paul lived and worked on his farm until retirement, and was never far from one his beloved dogs.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Doris. Paul is survived by his daughter, Jacquelyn Eaver; father, Robert Eaver; sister, Bonnie (Luke) Price; brother, Dale (Teri) Eaver; sister, Bobbi (Keith) Foringer; and several nieces and nephews.
There are no public calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019