Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Rossi Family Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Rossi Family Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH
PAUL E. MILLER


PAUL E. MILLER Obituary
Paul E. Miller

age 75 of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born in Canton on November 14, 1943 to the late Ralph and Ruth Miller. Paul was a graduate of Perry High School, and after served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Aircraft Braking System, which was formally Goodyear Aerospace, as a Mechanic after 45 years; Paul was also the owner of Miller's Mowers. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and enjoyed going to local car races and fixing things of all kind.

Along with his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his brother David Miller. He is survived by children Lisa Miller and Andrew (Gwen) Miller; grandchildren Gavin and Lilly Miller; and former spouse Sue Miller.

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Monday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.

Rossi (330)492-5830
Published in The Repository on Mar. 30, 2019
