Paul E. Milliken
Paul E. Milliken

91, of Massillon, went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2020. Paul was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Roy Raymond and Cenie Katherine Milliken. He served in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from the Ohio State University with a degree in Art History, and received his law degree from The University of Akron. Paul worked as a patent attorney at Goodyear Aerospace and Loral Corporation over the years. He was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and working with ceramics and pottery, even working as an art teacher in the Akron school district. Paul enjoyed carpentry and wood working, as well as feeding and watching squirrels.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Dianne Milliken; and his son, Steven Andrew Milliken. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Miles Harper (Rita) Milliken, Cynthia Katherine Milliken, and Bruce Robert Milliken; granddaughter, Staci (Brian) Collins; great-grandson, James Henry Collins; sister-in-law, Bonnie Luanne Bogue; and brother-in-law, David Newel Bogue.

Visitation and a memorial service for Paul Milliken will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paul's name to St. Jude at www.stjude.org.

Published in The Repository on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 entries
May 5, 2020
Cindyabdmmilesyouhavemydeepestcondolencesm
Dodie
Friend
May 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
