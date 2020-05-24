Paul Eugene Nelson
age 77, of Canton, passed away May 20, 2020. He was born April 16, 1943 in Canton, son to the late Paul and Ruth Nelson. He had worked for Hercules and more recently as a transporter with Aultman's Amish Outreach. Paul was an avid golfer and loved being with his "second family" at Mike's Again.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregg Nelson; and brother, John Nelson. He is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Barbara Nelson; children: Mike (Tammy) Nelson, Paula Nelson, Greg (Jamie) Koehler; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Kathy (Marty) Kienzie and Peggy (Hank) Issue; and several nieces and nephews.
In honoring his wishes cremation will take place and service will be private. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
age 77, of Canton, passed away May 20, 2020. He was born April 16, 1943 in Canton, son to the late Paul and Ruth Nelson. He had worked for Hercules and more recently as a transporter with Aultman's Amish Outreach. Paul was an avid golfer and loved being with his "second family" at Mike's Again.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregg Nelson; and brother, John Nelson. He is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Barbara Nelson; children: Mike (Tammy) Nelson, Paula Nelson, Greg (Jamie) Koehler; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Kathy (Marty) Kienzie and Peggy (Hank) Issue; and several nieces and nephews.
In honoring his wishes cremation will take place and service will be private. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.