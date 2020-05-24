PAUL EUGENE NELSON
1943 - 2020
Paul Eugene Nelson

age 77, of Canton, passed away May 20, 2020. He was born April 16, 1943 in Canton, son to the late Paul and Ruth Nelson. He had worked for Hercules and more recently as a transporter with Aultman's Amish Outreach. Paul was an avid golfer and loved being with his "second family" at Mike's Again.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregg Nelson; and brother, John Nelson. He is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Barbara Nelson; children: Mike (Tammy) Nelson, Paula Nelson, Greg (Jamie) Koehler; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Kathy (Marty) Kienzie and Peggy (Hank) Issue; and several nieces and nephews.

In honoring his wishes cremation will take place and service will be private. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
Barb, I am so sorry to hear of Paul's passing. Keeping you in my thoughts.
Linda Warfield
Acquaintance
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
