Paul F. Young 1927-2019
91, of Bolivar went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2019, what was his and Beverly's 70th wedding anniversary. Paul was born in Canton, Ohio on October 3, 1927 to the late John and Elsie Young. He served in the US Air Force during WWII, retired from McCaulley Building and Home Improvement Inc. and was a member of Canton First Wesleyan Methodist Church.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Beverly Young. He is survived by his children, Gregory, David, Michael and Kathy McCaulley and their spouses; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and brother, Robert Young.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday April 1, 2019 at Bolivar Wesleyan Church, 241 Pine St., Bolivar, OH 44612 with Rev. John Troyer officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10-11 a.m. on Monday prior to the service. Private inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2019