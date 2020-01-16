Home

Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
For more information about
Paul Thompson
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Herrington-Bethel United Methodist Church
4009 Arbor Road NE
Mechanicstown, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Herrington-Bethel United Methodist Church
4009 Arbor Road NE
Mechanicstown, OH
Paul Gilbert Thompson


1930 - 2020
Paul Gilbert Thompson Obituary
Paul Gilbert Thompson

Funeral services will be held at Herrington-Bethel United Methodist Church, 4009 Arbor Road NE, Mechanicstown, Ohio, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Alan Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Herrington Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home in Minerva and one hour prior to services at the church. Friends may express their condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.

com

Bartley, 330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on Jan. 16, 2020
