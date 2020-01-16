|
|
|
Paul Gilbert Thompson
Funeral services will be held at Herrington-Bethel United Methodist Church, 4009 Arbor Road NE, Mechanicstown, Ohio, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Alan Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Herrington Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home in Minerva and one hour prior to services at the church. Friends may express their condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.
com
Bartley, 330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on Jan. 16, 2020