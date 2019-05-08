|
|
Paul Herman Wohlheter
Funeral services will be held at Given-Dawson-
Paisley Funeral Home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at
1 p.m., with Pastor Dan Swanson officiating.
Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral on Thursday from 12 – 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery in Adamsville. For those who wish, memorial donations can be made in Paul's name to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter, 21755 TR 164 Morgan Run Rd., Coshocton, OH 43812. An online memorial can be viewed at: www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
Given-Dawson-Paisley
Funeral Home,
(740)622-1711
Published in The Repository on May 8, 2019