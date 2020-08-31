Paul J. Burns



86, of Massillon, passed away on Aug. 28, 2020. He was born on Jan. 22, 1934 in Blithe, Calif., to the late Calvin and Nettie (Meeker) Burns. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Before settling in Ohio, Paul was an officer with the NYPD. He continued his law enforcement career once in Massillon and worked full time at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility as well as part time at Perry Township Police Department. His service with law enforcement lasted over 40 years before his retirement. Paul was a very loving and proud father and grandfather. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy and most of their life's greatest moments included him. He loved taking them out to eat or attending their band practices since he was an avid and dedicated supporter of the Massillon Band.



Paul will be deeply missed by his son, Anthony (Kristi) Burns and daughters, Veronica Burns and Denise (Gary) Combs; grandchildren, Summer (Brad) Burns-Allen, Alexis (Michael) Freeman and Raven Burns; numerous great-grandchildren including Aonya Burns, RaeLa Burns, Mykal Burns, Nyasa Allen and Annika Allens; and his sister, Drusilla Burns-Hemmers, as well as many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he loved just as much. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ila Burns; a step son, Albert Barney Robinson and step daughter-in-law, Viola Robinson.



The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 4th from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. and burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Massillon.



