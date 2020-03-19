|
Paul J. Miller Jr. (Juney)
age 69, of Uniontown, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday March 18, 2020. He was born Jan. 13, 1951 in Canton to Paul J. and Iva Mae (Wengerd) Miller and graduated from North Canton Hoover High School. He was a Tool and Die Journeyman and a conveyor mechanic at the Hoover Company. He was a great outdoorsman and could repair anything.
Preceded in death by his wife, Ann Mary and infant sister, Linda Louise; he is survived by his siblings, Raymond "Sonny" (Martha), James (Cindy), Kathy (Billy) McCarthey, Karen Arnold, Martha Anderson, Mary Ann (Chris) Mason; other relatives and friends.
A private service for the family will take place with burial at Evermore Community Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Evermore Community Church to assist with the local Food Bank outreach.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2020