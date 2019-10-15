Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
Paul J. Panagopoulos


1944 - 2019
Paul J. Panagopoulos Obituary
Paul J. Panagopoulos

age 75 of Canton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, after suffering several years from a rare illness affecting his brain. Paul was born on March 30, 1944 to John and Mary Panagopoulos. He was a 1962 Lincoln High school graduate and basketball legend, often referred to as "Tall Paul". After high school, he attended Ohio University and was a member of the Ohio National Guard during the Vietnam Era. Paul was a self-employed entrepreneur and a lifelong member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church.

Survived by the love of his life of 48 years, Darlene (Myers) Panagopoulos; sons, John P. Panagopoulos (Shannon), Mark A. Panagopoulos (Melissa); grandchildren, Gavin Paul, Landon John and Andrew Douglas; several loving cousins and a special goddaughter, Astacia. In his last few years, his greatest joy was watching his grandsons grow and play together. He will truly be missed by so many.

Friends and Family will be received on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 5-8 p.m. at Rossi Family Funeral Home, with Trisagion Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17 at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Calling Hour 10-11 a.m. with service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to or St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2019
