Paul J.
Panagopoulos
Friends and Family will be received on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 5-8 p.m. at Rossi Family Funeral Home, with Trisagion Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17 at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Calling Hour 10-11 a.m. with service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to or St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019