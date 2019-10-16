Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Trisagion Service
Rossi Funeral Home Inc 730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Panagopoulos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Panagopoulos


1944 - 2019
Send Flowers
Paul J. Panagopoulos Obituary
Paul J.

Panagopoulos

Friends and Family will be received on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 5-8 p.m. at Rossi Family Funeral Home, with Trisagion Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17 at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Calling Hour 10-11 a.m. with service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to or St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.