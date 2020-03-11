Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Paul James "PJ" Klotz


1967 - 2020
Paul James "PJ" Klotz Obituary
Paul James "PJ" Klotz

52, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes, on Monday, March 9, 2020. Born in Canton to the late William and Patricia Klotz on Aug. 24, 1967, he graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1986. Employed by Crown Poly for the last six years as an account manager, PJ traveled and loved sharing stories. His free time was spent golfing, fishing, working out and watching all sporting events. Always the guy with a smile and easy laugh, he will be deeply missed by his family and countless friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Klotz. PJ leaves his siblings, Julie (Charles) Doebereiner, Ann Weller, William Klotz and Joseph (Chris) Klotz; nephews, Jakob Doebereiner, Bill and Joe Klotz; nieces, Sara Klotz, Katy and Amanda Hoagland.

Memorial services will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10a.m.-12p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 3816 Paysphere Cir. Chicago, IL 60674 or to The J. Babe Stearn Community Center, 2628 13th St. SW Canton, OH 44710. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2020
