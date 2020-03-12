Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Paul James "PJ" Klotz

Paul James "PJ" Klotz Obituary
Paul James

"PJ" Klotz

Memorial services will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10a.m.-12p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 3816 Paysphere Cir. Chicago, IL 60674 or to The J. Babe Stearn Community Center, 2628 13th St. SW Canton, OH 44710. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2020
