PAUL JAY KING
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Jay King

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with social distancing guidelines being enforced. The family request that everyone please wear a mask.

A graveside service with military honors will take place at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, following calling hours at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Paul King's name to Meals on Wheels at: https://vantageaging.org/ways-to-give/donate-now__trashed/ For full obituary notice please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com and to sign, online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved