Paul Jay King
76, of Laurel, MD., formerly of Canton, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with social distancing guidelines being enforced. The family request that everyone please wear a mask.
A graveside service with military honors will take place at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, following calling hours at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Paul King's name to Meals on Wheels at: https://vantageaging.org/ways-to-give/donate-now__trashed/ For full obituary notice please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com and to sign, online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.