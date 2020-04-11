Home

PAUL JOSEPH BRITTON


1942 - 2020
PAUL JOSEPH BRITTON Obituary
Paul Joseph Britton

77, of Massillon, passed away Monday, April 6th, while in the company of family, at his home. Born in Massillon on May 4, 1942, a son of the late Hiram and Leola (Essinger) Britton, also preceded in death by brother, James Britton. He graduated from Massillon Washington in 1960. Paul worked at Al Chovan's Transmission, LTV Steel and Ohio Gratings.

Survived by loving wife of 52 years, Marilyn J. (Briceland) Britton; daughter, Bonita (Douglas) Lehman, of Dalton; step daughter; Desiree (Daniel) Steiner, of Dalton; step son, David Kennard, of Massillon; sister, Jean (Victor) Haag, of Las Cruces, New Mexico; sister-in-law, Barbara Britton-Chavez; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Special thanks to friend and neighbor, Tim Haer for helping around the home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 11, 2020
