Paul Junior Reese
passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born in Mount Pleasant, Ohio, on September 1, 1932 to the late Lonnie and Ida Mae (Higgs) Reese. He was also preceded in death by his siblings: Harold (Pete), Ethel, and Elizabeth (Betty).

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth (Jasper) who he married on March 30, 1957. Also surviving are his children: Richard (Leah), Ronald (Candace), and Barbara (Scott Lindsay), three grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, George (Bea); and a sister, Lois (Bob) Friend. Paul proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He is retired from Superior Dairy and was a long time bus driver with the Sandy Valley School System. He was a long time faithful member of the Canton Baptist Temple where he also drove bus for many years. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for their care of Paul during these last few weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul's honor to Crossroads through their website: https://crhcf.org or to a charity of your choice.

A private family service will be live streamed at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, through the Paquelet funeral home website. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made at: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet, 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on May 1, 2020.
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
