PAUL L. CULBERTSON


1927 - 2019
PAUL L. CULBERTSON Obituary
Paul L. Culbertson

age 92 of Massillon, passed away on July 14, 2019 in Canton. Paul was born on May 28, 1927 in Oil City, Pennsylvania to Russell and Francis Culbertson. He graduated High School in Blairsville, Pennsylvania and was a Sea Bee in the US Navy serving during WWII. He enjoyed sports and gardening. He was especially fond of attending Massillon Tigers Football games, and watching his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates.

He is preceded by his parents, his wife of 55 years, Margaret Culbertson, sister Alice Culbertson, brothers Clayton Culbertson and Edward Culbertson. He is survived by his sons Thomas Culbertson, Robert Culbertson, and William Culbertson, grandchildren, Thomas Culbertson, Jr., Kaitlin Culbertson, Shawn Culbertson, Tiffany Culbertson, Joshua Culbertson, and Aydson Hilborn, great grandchildren, Cadence Culbertson, Dylan Culbertson, Kayleigh Culbertson, and Bridger Rose, sister Carol Lee Dorman, brother Thomas Culbertson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In honoring Paul's wishes, services will not be held.

Published in The Repository on July 16, 2019
