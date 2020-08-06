1/1
Paul L. "Jitter" Daniluk
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul L. "Jitter" Daniluk

64, of Canton passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born March 6, 1956 in Canton, Ohio to the late Paul E. and Maxine M. Daniluk.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Doug; sister, Cindy Scarpino and brother-in-law, Bruce Coy. Paul is survived by his sons, Paul M. Daniluk and Matt Daniluk (Amanda); grandchildren, Matthew, Alaina and Mackson; former spouse, Jo Johnson; sisters, Debbie Daniluk, Susan (Jerry) Larke and Jody (George) Baldwin; brother, Bill Daniluk; sister-in-law, Brenda Daniluk and brother-in-law, Sam Scarpino and longtime friend, Fred Fusko. Paul was a Boy Scout Leader and past president and longtime member of Canton EX-Newsboys. He enjoyed playing golf, reading, and spending time with his grandkids.

With social distance guidelines in place and mask required the family will receive friends on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW, Canton, OH 44710 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Reedurban Presbyterian Church, 1145 Perry Dr. NW, Canton, OH 44708 with Pastor Mike Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Canton Ex-Newsboys Association, PO Box 20124 Canton, OH 44701. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Reedurban Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
Bill, so sorry to see of your brother’s passing. Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. BBC
Lynn Todaro
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved