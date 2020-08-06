Paul L. "Jitter" Daniluk
64, of Canton passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born March 6, 1956 in Canton, Ohio to the late Paul E. and Maxine M. Daniluk.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Doug; sister, Cindy Scarpino and brother-in-law, Bruce Coy. Paul is survived by his sons, Paul M. Daniluk and Matt Daniluk (Amanda); grandchildren, Matthew, Alaina and Mackson; former spouse, Jo Johnson; sisters, Debbie Daniluk, Susan (Jerry) Larke and Jody (George) Baldwin; brother, Bill Daniluk; sister-in-law, Brenda Daniluk and brother-in-law, Sam Scarpino and longtime friend, Fred Fusko. Paul was a Boy Scout Leader and past president and longtime member of Canton EX-Newsboys. He enjoyed playing golf, reading, and spending time with his grandkids.
With social distance guidelines in place and mask required the family will receive friends on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW, Canton, OH 44710 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Reedurban Presbyterian Church, 1145 Perry Dr. NW, Canton, OH 44708 with Pastor Mike Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Canton Ex-Newsboys Association, PO Box 20124 Canton, OH 44701. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
