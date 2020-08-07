Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul L. "Jitter" DanilukWith social distance guidelines in place and mask required the family will receive friends on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW, Canton, OH 44710 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Reedurban Presbyterian Church, 1145 Perry Dr. NW, Canton, OH 44708 with Pastor Mike Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Canton Ex-Newsboys Association, PO Box 20124, Canton, OH 44701. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.Reed Funeral HomeCanton Chapel330-477-6721

