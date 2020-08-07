1/
Paul L. Daniluk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul L. "Jitter" Daniluk

With social distance guidelines in place and mask required the family will receive friends on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW, Canton, OH 44710 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Reedurban Presbyterian Church, 1145 Perry Dr. NW, Canton, OH 44708 with Pastor Mike Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Canton Ex-Newsboys Association, PO Box 20124, Canton, OH 44701. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Reedurban Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved