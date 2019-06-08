|
|
Paul Laverne Rosia
Paul Laverne Rosia, 88, of Clear Brook, VA, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center, after a short illness. Born in 1930 in Louisville, Ohio, he was the oldest child of Paul J. and Genevieve (Brown) Rosia. Paul was a graduate of Louisville (Ohio) High School and Mount Union College (now known as the University of Mount Union). He put himself through college with a combination of financial assistance received through football and working several jobs. Paul graduated in 1952 with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting, becoming the first member of his family to graduate from college. Shortly after graduation, Paul was drafted into the United States Army and served his country during the Korean War, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1954. Through the benefit achieved from his military service, he enrolled in Indiana University using the G.I. Bill and completed his Masters of Business Administration degree in 1956.
On August 23, 1958, Paul married Ms. Mary Ellen Shea, and together they enjoyed over 60 years as husband and wife, establishing homes in Whittier, California and Clear Brook, Virginia. Along with his wife, he is survived by his four sons: David P. Rosia of Locust Grove, VA, Gary D. Rosia of Cary, NC, Mark T. Rosia of Vienna, VA, and Craig M. Rosia of Germantown, MD. In addition, Paul is survived by his brother, Tom Rosia of Hamlin, NY, four daughters-in-law, eight nieces and nephews and nine grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, VA, with Reverend Stephen Holmes officiating. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Winchester. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee, 38148. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at: www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Omps Funeral Home, 540-662-6633
Published in The Repository on June 8, 2019