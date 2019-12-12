|
Paul Longwell
Services to honor Paul will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Canton Baptist Temple, 515 Whipple Ave NW Canton, Ohio 44708. Paul's family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Family Life Center Canton Baptist Temple. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremation society.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Dec. 12, 2019