Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Canton Baptist Temple
515 Whipple Ave NW
Canton, OH
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Canton Baptist Temple
515 Whipple Ave NW
Canton, OH
Services to honor Paul will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Canton Baptist Temple, 515 Whipple Ave NW Canton, Ohio 44708. Paul's family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Family Life Center Canton Baptist Temple. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremation society.com

Published in The Repository on Dec. 12, 2019
