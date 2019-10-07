|
|
Paul Luther Blohm
age 90, beloved husband, father and friend, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Paul was born in Canton to Rev. Herman and Lydia Blohm and lived in the area most of his life. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946 and attended Kent State University. Paul was employed in the claims department of Allstate Insurance Company for 30 years. During that time, he was active in the Canton and the Ohio State Claims Associations. Paul was a North Canton city councilman for 17 years and served as president as well. He was a long-time member of Faith United Methodist Church in North Canton where he served on many committees, including the Administrative Board, Trustees, and the Pastor Parrish Relations. Paul served as the president of the Lincoln High School Alumni Association, spent several years as a Trailblazer with the Stark County Parks, and volunteered with the Community Christmas Program. Paul was a caring gentleman that never met a stranger.
Paul is survived by his wife, Irene (Hambach) Blohm; and her four sons: Jim (Gretchen) Hambach, Jeff (Kay) Hambach, Jon Hambach, all of the Canton area, and Jack (Annie) Hambach of Holiday, Fl.; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren also survive. Paul was preceded in death by his first wife of more than 60 years, Kay (Waggoner) Blohm; he is also survived by his loving daughters: Paula Sklodowski and Barbara (John) Russell, of the Fort Myers, Florida area.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 9th., at Faith United Methodist Church. A private inurnment will be held in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Faith United Methodist Church 300 9th St. N.W., North Canton, OH 44720, Aultman Compassionate Care Center 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708 or Stark Parks 5712 12th Street N.W., Canton, OH 44708.You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2019