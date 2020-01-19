The Repository Obituaries
Paul M. Medure Jr.


1944 - 2020
Paul M. Medure Jr. Obituary
Paul M. Medure, Jr.

"Together Again"

age 75, of Canton, passed away on January 16, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born in Massillon on April 12, 1944, to the late Paul Sr. and Elizabeth (Zimbello) Medure. Paul retired from Timken. He enjoyed restoring vintage cars, model trains, love of golf, beloved family and pets. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 52 years, JoAnn (Husarik) Medure, sister, Antoinette Husarik; and nephew, Richard Husarik.

He is survived by children: Tammy Medure, Christine (Greg) Marvin, and Michelle (Brian) Apple; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Loretta (Bob) Roush; niece, Tiffany; and beloved dogs: Chico, Tina, and Lady.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's honor to the Apple Breast Cancer Warrior Foundation (www.applebcwarrior.com) or the Stark County Humane Society. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at: www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Jan. 19, 2020
