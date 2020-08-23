1/1
Paul N. Starkey
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul N. Starkey

Age 84, renowned football coach at Louisville High school passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020. Paul was born in Canton, Ohio on May 26, 1936 to the late Henry and Venetia (Johnson) Starkey. Paul grew up in Paris, Ohio, where he has been a longtime member of the Paris Israel Church. He was a 1954 graduate of Louisville High School, the origin of his celebrated football career. At Louisville High, Paul was the head football coach for 20 years and achieved an astounding record of 146-51-3; he also taught mathematics for 37 years, was wrestling coach for seven years, and held position of school athletic director. Paul had the honor of being inducted into five different Hall of Fames: Ohio High School Football Coaches, Stark County Football, Louisville High School Athletic, Stark County Wrestling and the Heidelberg College Athletic Hall of Fame.

Paul is survived by his wife of 60 years (June 11, 1960), Judith (Buchtel) Starkey; his daughter, Cheryl Fockler, sons Terry (Monica) Starkey and Bob (Karen) Starkey; his grandchildren, Michael Fockler, Andrew Fockler, Ryan Fockler, T.J. Starkey, Jennifer Fockler, Alex Starkey, Kurt Starkey, and Allison Starkey; he also survived by his siblings, Carolyn Salsbury, Harold (Barbara Lynn) Starkey, Connie (Tom) Bradshaw, and David (Linda) Starkey. He was preceded in death by brother, Gilbert in 1961 and a grandson, Kyle in 2017.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Alan Lamb officiating. Calling hours will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday evening and 10-11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the funeral home. Paul will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Burial Park, Canton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Louisville Youth Football Memorial, PO Box 227, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stier-Israel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved