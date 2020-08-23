Paul N. StarkeyAge 84, renowned football coach at Louisville High school passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020. Paul was born in Canton, Ohio on May 26, 1936 to the late Henry and Venetia (Johnson) Starkey. Paul grew up in Paris, Ohio, where he has been a longtime member of the Paris Israel Church. He was a 1954 graduate of Louisville High School, the origin of his celebrated football career. At Louisville High, Paul was the head football coach for 20 years and achieved an astounding record of 146-51-3; he also taught mathematics for 37 years, was wrestling coach for seven years, and held position of school athletic director. Paul had the honor of being inducted into five different Hall of Fames: Ohio High School Football Coaches, Stark County Football, Louisville High School Athletic, Stark County Wrestling and the Heidelberg College Athletic Hall of Fame.Paul is survived by his wife of 60 years (June 11, 1960), Judith (Buchtel) Starkey; his daughter, Cheryl Fockler, sons Terry (Monica) Starkey and Bob (Karen) Starkey; his grandchildren, Michael Fockler, Andrew Fockler, Ryan Fockler, T.J. Starkey, Jennifer Fockler, Alex Starkey, Kurt Starkey, and Allison Starkey; he also survived by his siblings, Carolyn Salsbury, Harold (Barbara Lynn) Starkey, Connie (Tom) Bradshaw, and David (Linda) Starkey. He was preceded in death by brother, Gilbert in 1961 and a grandson, Kyle in 2017.Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Alan Lamb officiating. Calling hours will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday evening and 10-11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the funeral home. Paul will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Burial Park, Canton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Louisville Youth Football Memorial, PO Box 227, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left atStier-Israel Funeral Home330-875-1414