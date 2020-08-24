Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Alan Lamb officiating. Calling hours will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday evening and 10-11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the funeral home. Paul will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Burial Park, Canton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Louisville Youth Football Memorial, PO Box 227, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at



Stier-Israel Funeral Home



330-875-1414

Paul N. Starkey

