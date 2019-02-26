|
Paul Nick Paul, Sr. 1930-2019
Age 88 of Canton, was born on November 15, 1930 to the late Nick (Tsaftarides) and Simela (Keloglou) Paul who emigrated from Pontos Asia Minor. Paul was the Stark County Golden Gloves Lightweight Champ in 1947 and 1948. He graduated from Timken High School in 1948, and after served as an Army Paratrooper during the Korean Conflict. Paul retired from the Canton City Fire Department. He was an accomplished woodworker and crafted many fine things throughout his life.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Angelo Venditti, Harry Vlahos, John Fostines and Christ Fostines. Paul is survived by his wife of 64 years, Angie (Fostines) Paul; son, Paul N. Paul, Jr.; son and daughter-in-law, Harry (Bitsy) Paul; and daughter, Simmi Paul. Also survived by granddaughters, Katie Paul, Kristen (Ryan) Parks, and Erin Bolon; sisters, Bessie Vlahos, Nancy Venditti, Georgia (John) MacDonald; brother, Harry (Sharon) Paul; sister-in-law, Doris Thanos; brother-in-law, Pete Fostines; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and "best friends", Susie and Izzy.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Last Alarm service will be held at 5:45 p.m. and Trisagion service at 7 p.m. Another hour of visitation will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox on Thursday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will begin in the church at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Daniel Rogich officiating. Interment to follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019