Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL PAUL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL NICK PAUL Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PAUL NICK PAUL Sr. Obituary
Paul Nick Paul, Sr. 1930-2019

Age 88 of Canton, was born on November 15, 1930 to the late Nick (Tsaftarides) and Simela (Keloglou) Paul who emigrated from Pontos Asia Minor. Paul was the Stark County Golden Gloves Lightweight Champ in 1947 and 1948. He graduated from Timken High School in 1948, and after served as an Army Paratrooper during the Korean Conflict. Paul retired from the Canton City Fire Department. He was an accomplished woodworker and crafted many fine things throughout his life.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Angelo Venditti, Harry Vlahos, John Fostines and Christ Fostines. Paul is survived by his wife of 64 years, Angie (Fostines) Paul; son, Paul N. Paul, Jr.; son and daughter-in-law, Harry (Bitsy) Paul; and daughter, Simmi Paul. Also survived by granddaughters, Katie Paul, Kristen (Ryan) Parks, and Erin Bolon; sisters, Bessie Vlahos, Nancy Venditti, Georgia (John) MacDonald; brother, Harry (Sharon) Paul; sister-in-law, Doris Thanos; brother-in-law, Pete Fostines; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and "best friends", Susie and Izzy.

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Last Alarm service will be held at 5:45 p.m. and Trisagion service at 7 p.m. Another hour of visitation will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox on Thursday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will begin in the church at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Daniel Rogich officiating. Interment to follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.

Rossi (330) 492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now