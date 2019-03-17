|
|
Paul (Corky) O. Swingle
69, passed away on March 1, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on July 5, 1949 in Canton, Ohio, son of Paul and Evelyn Swingle. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1967. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents, Paul and Evelyn; brother, Paul Scott and favorite aunts, Betty and Margaret. He took himself away to sunny California years ago to a place he could live on his own. He did that and never looked back. He lived his life the way he wanted to and that made us proud, and he loved it! We will miss talking to him and will hold his courageous spirit within our hearts. He is survived by sisters, Terri Carnes (Scott), Robin Hinton (Jeff) and Kimberly Decker (Steve), all of Canton, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Per Paul's request, he will be buried in Long Beach, California, next to his wife, Barbara. He lived a simple life and cared deeply about other people. In his own words…"What a wonderful life! The way to live-when you get up in the morning, have a smile on your face and keep it on all day." RIP, brother!
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019