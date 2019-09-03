|
Paul P. Vodopich
83, of Canton passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. He was born June 13, 1936 in Blairsville, Pa., to the late Frank and Virginia Vodopich. Paul served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Canton City Street Department. He loved music and hauled the band equipment for Rodeo Drive.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Elizabeth Jellison, Amelia Brendlen, Louise Duffy, Rosie Yablonski, Frances Vodopich; brothers, John and Frank Vodopich. Paul is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Mike) Alitmore; grandchildren, Gary Lee Saunier, Jeremy (Lizzy) Saunier and Emily Alitmore; brother, Ivan (Lenora) Vodopich and sister, Dorothy Norton.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. The family request that donations be made to Stark County Human Society. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 3, 2019