Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Whipkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul P. Whipkey


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul P. Whipkey Obituary
Paul P. Whipkey

Age 82, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 24, 2020 in his home. He was born October 6, 1937 in Annapolis, Ohio to the late Hoy and Gail (Kennedy) Whipkey. Paul was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from The Timken Company in 1994 after 40 years of service and was a lifelong farmer.

He is preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Bellamy; two brothers, Richard and David Whipkey; one sister, Shirley Walters. Paul is survived by four children, Jeff Bellamy, Todd Whipkey, Tracy (Jeff) Robson and Rodney (Jill) Whipkey; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one sister, Pauline (Rodney) Borland; one brother, Hoy Whipkey; several nieces and nephews; good friends, Vernon Tyler and Sally Ann Schissler.

A private family service will be conducted at a later date. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -