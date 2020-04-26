|
Paul P. Whipkey
Age 82, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 24, 2020 in his home. He was born October 6, 1937 in Annapolis, Ohio to the late Hoy and Gail (Kennedy) Whipkey. Paul was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from The Timken Company in 1994 after 40 years of service and was a lifelong farmer.
He is preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Bellamy; two brothers, Richard and David Whipkey; one sister, Shirley Walters. Paul is survived by four children, Jeff Bellamy, Todd Whipkey, Tracy (Jeff) Robson and Rodney (Jill) Whipkey; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one sister, Pauline (Rodney) Borland; one brother, Hoy Whipkey; several nieces and nephews; good friends, Vernon Tyler and Sally Ann Schissler.
A private family service will be conducted at a later date. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020