Paul R. Higgins
age 93, of Canton, passed away Sunday March 1, 2020. He was born in Athens, Ohio on August 16, 1926 to the late Pearl Barton and Carrie (Wooten) Higgins. P.R. was a World War II Marine veteran and was a retired Canton Police Officer. He was a member of Canton Lions Club.
Preceded in death by his wife Eva E. (Richards) Higgins in 2002; son Carl David Higgins in 2009; Daughter-in-law Claudia (Mihalik) Higgins in 2011; brother Warren Higgins; and sister Muriel Daugherty. He is survived by his children Marcia Sue (Al Garretson) Higgins, Timothy Paul (Marcia Lee) Higgins, Jeffrey Barton Higgins; five grandchildren Justin, Chris, Drew (Tana Brown) and Derik (Autumn Cobb) Higgins, Ian (Mariah Girard) Garretson; four great-grandchildren; and nieces Rita Higgins Ball and Ruth Daugherty Sampson.
A graveside service for family will be held at Marlboro Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2020