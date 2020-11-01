1/1
Paul Rose
Paul Rose

on Saturday, October 24th, Paul Rose lost his long battle with cancer. He was a true fighter until the very end. Just as he lived, Paul "Big City Paul" "Buzz" "Rosie" "Pablo" Rose left this world the way he wanted - his way! The ultimate Ohio State Buckeye supporter, he said that he was going make it until the first game of the season and against all odds, that's exactly what he did! Friends gathered to watch the game in his honor and his daughter Leah and husband Joel were by his side watching at home. Knowing his Buckeye's victory was assured, and after having seen loved ones and heard all their messages of love and support, he was ready to go before the game ended. Although he did not physically finish the game, we know he was there in the huddle helping the Buckeyes stomp Nebraska. It was just like him to stack the deck for Ohio State. One of a kind, unforgettable, quick-witted, funny, larger than life, strong-willed and able to light up a room like no other; anyone who was lucky enough to know Paul, would agree their life was better with him in it. While he leaves a huge hole in all our lives by not being here physically, we'll be able to fill it with all that he left us - the stories, the memories, the laughs, the good times, the friendships and the love. He's not going anywhere and together in his honor we will play the whole game.

Paul is preceded in death by his Mother, Marillynn Rose. He is survived by his father, Paul Rose Senior, his beloved friend and companion, Phyllis Rose, children, Leah (Joel) Duncan and Kasey (Gabe) Wilson, grandchildren, Mason Duncan, and Berkleigh and Baylor Wilson, sister, Pamela Klick, nephews, Jerad and Kade Klick, and great nephew and niece, Kayden and Jordan Klick, as well as many extended family and friends he loved dearly.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 21st at The Dogwood 6th Street in Austin, TX. Details of the event, including time and social distancing requirements to come soon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Ohio State University Austin Texas Alumni Club at https://austin.alumni.osu.edu/ or checks can be mailed to The Ohio State University Foundation Lockbox at PO Box 710811 Columbus, OH 43271-0811. Fund #312681 Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas - (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2020.
