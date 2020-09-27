1/
Paul Saling
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Saling

age 65, of East Rochester, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 in Nashville, TN. He was born Aug. 25, 1955 in Streetsboro to the late Bill and Elta (Turner) Saling. He was a heavy equipment operator for and life member of Local #18 in Akron. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1974 and is a US Army veteran.

He is survived by his two daughters, Angie (Nick) Saling of New Franklin, Sheri (Gary) Saling of Richland Center, WI, son, Paul (Sonja and Corina) Saling Jr. of Minerva, three sisters, Nancy (George) Smith of Kensington, Rosie Blakeman of TN, Dorothy Mikesell of Alliance, brother, Johnny (Tammy) Saling of TN, seven grandchildren; Casey, Brittany, Kevin, Hannah, Devin, Emily and Mason. He is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lankford and four brothers, Chuck, Don, Henry and James Saling.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3rd at 6:00 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Scott Mikesell officiating. Calling hours will be from 4-6 pm prior to services. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall - Hutchison, 330-868-4900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.Agreat friend you will be missed,alot of good times.friends forever
Barbara Snoeberger(buck)
Friend
September 26, 2020
To the hunt
Love you dad
Paul Saling jr
Son
September 25, 2020
With Sympathy & Prayers for the Family.
Ron & Nellie(Marteney)Shirley
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved