Paul Saling
age 65, of East Rochester, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 in Nashville, TN. He was born Aug. 25, 1955 in Streetsboro to the late Bill and Elta (Turner) Saling. He was a heavy equipment operator for and life member of Local #18 in Akron. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1974 and is a US Army veteran.
He is survived by his two daughters, Angie (Nick) Saling of New Franklin, Sheri (Gary) Saling of Richland Center, WI, son, Paul (Sonja and Corina) Saling Jr. of Minerva, three sisters, Nancy (George) Smith of Kensington, Rosie Blakeman of TN, Dorothy Mikesell of Alliance, brother, Johnny (Tammy) Saling of TN, seven grandchildren; Casey, Brittany, Kevin, Hannah, Devin, Emily and Mason. He is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lankford and four brothers, Chuck, Don, Henry and James Saling.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3rd at 6:00 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Scott Mikesell officiating. Calling hours will be from 4-6 pm prior to services. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall - Hutchison, 330-868-4900