|
|
Paula Bee Herman
age 68, passed away surrounded by family and friends on March 12, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio on November 13,1951 to Paul and Ethel Whitemyer. Paula attended Glenwood High School and truly enjoyed working at Windsor Medical Center for 38 years. Paula easily made and retained long existing friendships. Her joys were quilting, her dogs, working in her flower and fairy garden, baking holiday cookies (anise being her signature cookie), cooking soup to feed an army, playing games with many laughs, taking walks and the holidays where she was able to give her home and love to family. Paula glowed around her grandchildren and was always ready to crack a joke. Mason the first grandson, she poured all her love into and always wanted to hug, kiss, walk and talk with. Coco her favorite granddaughter, enjoyed making crafts, gardening and shopping with. Zaavan the happy new addition who she referred to as "Such a Cutie" and "Smarter than a Whip".
Paula is survived by the love of her life of 51 years whom she met at Horace Mann Elementary School, Bob Herman; children: Teresa (Tara) Bender (Kevin), Don Herman (Rebekah); and three grandchildren; sister; Penny Dillon; brother, Terry Moore; brother and sisters-in-law, Beverly (John), Johnny (Dan), Jimmy, Loretta (Billy), Susie (Jack); and countless nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her sibling, Michael Whitemyer who will be waiting with a bouquet of snap dragons and tango shoes to dance her arrival.
Funeral service will be 12 noon Tuesday in the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home. Interment will be in Dundee Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. If you are unable to make services a celebration of Paula's life will be held at a later date. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver
330-455-0349
Published in The Repository from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020