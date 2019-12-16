Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for PAULA SCHAEFFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULA J. SCHAEFFER


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAULA J. SCHAEFFER Obituary
Paula J. Schaeffer

Age 67, of East Canton, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. She was born January 17, 1952 in Mt. Carmel, IL to the late Paul and Helen (Strothers) Gines. Paula was formerly employed by Dime Bank in East Canton. She was a member of First Christian Church, Canton where she served as choir director for the DD Choir. Paula greatly enjoyed every opportunity to sing. She volunteered for the Stark DD, Longfellow School and the former Massillon State Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Henry G. "Hank" Schaeffer, Jr., to whom she was married 43 years; one brother, Roger (Sheila) Gines; four nieces: Erica (Charles) Riley, Sarah (Chris) Miculan, Stephanie (Tim) Yates and Whitley Sisler; two nephews, Paul Gines and Dominique Sisler; two brothers-in-law, Bill Schaeffer and David (Lynn) Schaeffer.

Graveside services will be Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 11:00am in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the First Christian Church DD program. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders,

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAULA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -