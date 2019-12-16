|
Paula J. Schaeffer
Age 67, of East Canton, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. She was born January 17, 1952 in Mt. Carmel, IL to the late Paul and Helen (Strothers) Gines. Paula was formerly employed by Dime Bank in East Canton. She was a member of First Christian Church, Canton where she served as choir director for the DD Choir. Paula greatly enjoyed every opportunity to sing. She volunteered for the Stark DD, Longfellow School and the former Massillon State Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Henry G. "Hank" Schaeffer, Jr., to whom she was married 43 years; one brother, Roger (Sheila) Gines; four nieces: Erica (Charles) Riley, Sarah (Chris) Miculan, Stephanie (Tim) Yates and Whitley Sisler; two nephews, Paul Gines and Dominique Sisler; two brothers-in-law, Bill Schaeffer and David (Lynn) Schaeffer.
Graveside services will be Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 11:00am in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the First Christian Church DD program. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
