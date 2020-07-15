Paula Jean Polilli (Sheaffer)
age 73, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of July 7, 2020, while holding hands with her best friend and husband of 55 years. She was born on November 11, 1946 in Dennison, Ohio, to Francis and Wilma Sheaffer. Paula worked for the Hoover Company in North Canton, Ohio for 35+ years before retiring to spend more time with family and enjoy hobbies like gardening, volunteering and reading. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, but she loved being grandma more than anything. She spent her time making others feel loved by making home cooked meals and always providing words of encouragement in difficult times.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Polilli; daughter, Rebecca (Timothy) Malzer; grandchildren: Aaron (Destinee), Brittany (Jay), Cassandra (Jacob), and Becca. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Wilma Sheaffer; siblings, Valeria, Donald, and Terry; and her father and mother-in-law, Robert and Carinda Polilli.
Private family services will be held by St. Joseph Church in Maximo, Ohio. Paula will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Dennison, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Joseph Church, Maximo, Ohio or Meals on Wheels of Stark County where Paula and Michael were regular volunteers. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
